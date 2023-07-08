Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .242 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%) Carlson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (13 of 53), with two or more RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 of 53 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .247 AVG .237 .330 OBP .337 .393 SLG .355 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/9 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

