On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 55 of 84 games this season (65.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (35.7%).

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 84), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 46.4% of his games this year (39 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .289 AVG .278 .404 OBP .337 .507 SLG .460 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 35/16 5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings