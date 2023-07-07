The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks while hitting .257.

Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.

In 26 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .234 AVG .277 .351 OBP .372 .319 SLG .438 4 XBH 12 2 HR 3 10 RBI 15 20/18 K/BB 33/17 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings