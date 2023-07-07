Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (37-52) and the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.10 ERA).

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Cardinals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 18, or 40.9%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has a record of 18-26 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 401 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule