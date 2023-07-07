Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB action with 117 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .426.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (401 total).

The Cardinals are eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.484).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.

Montgomery is aiming for his sixth straight quality start.

Montgomery will look to build on an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home - -

