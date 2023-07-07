On Friday, Brendan Donovan (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.
  • He ranks 27th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 90th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Donovan has had a hit in 47 of 77 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this year (22.1%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 39
.289 AVG .277
.374 OBP .369
.437 SLG .385
10 XBH 6
5 HR 4
15 RBI 11
24/13 K/BB 21/17
2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
