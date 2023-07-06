Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- In 40 of 76 games this season (52.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has an RBI in 23 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (35.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.254
|AVG
|.214
|.338
|OBP
|.311
|.425
|SLG
|.379
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|34/14
|K/BB
|37/16
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went a third of an inning, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 20-year-old has put together a 2.47 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
