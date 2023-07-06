Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 43 of 81 games this season (53.1%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Edman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 30 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.257 AVG .215
.303 OBP .302
.389 SLG .392
10 XBH 15
4 HR 3
19 RBI 10
25/8 K/BB 25/16
7 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.