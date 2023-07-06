Thursday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Mariners and the Astros, who will be sending George Kirby and Framber Valdez to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for July 6.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-2) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will look to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

CIN: Williamson WSH: Gore 9 (43.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (88.1 IP) 5.36 ERA 4.48 7.0 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -120

-120 CIN Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 10 runs

Athletics at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-2) to the hill as they play the Tigers, who will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-6) when the teams meet on Thursday.

OAK: Harris DET: Lorenzen 8 (38.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (82 IP) 5.17 ERA 4.28 6.8 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -165

-165 OAK Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-7) when the teams play Thursday.

CHC: Stroman MIL: Peralta 18 (107.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (86.2 IP) 2.76 ERA 4.57 7.7 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -110

-110 CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Blue Jays at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-6) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (5-8) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

TOR: Berrios CHW: Lynn 17 (101 IP) Games/IP 17 (96 IP) 3.74 ERA 6.47 8.5 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at White Sox

TOR Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHW Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Shawn Armstrong (0-0) when the clubs face off Thursday.

PHI: Sanchez TB: Armstrong 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (15.2 IP) 3.26 ERA 1.15 9.3 K/9 8.6

Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (5-5) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Eury Perez (5-2) when the teams meet Thursday.

STL: Flaherty MIA: Pérez 16 (86 IP) Games/IP 10 (47.1 IP) 4.60 ERA 2.47 8.8 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (4-4) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Luis Severino (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

BAL: Bradish NYY: Severino 15 (78 IP) Games/IP 8 (40 IP) 3.58 ERA 6.30 8.5 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (1-11) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (5-2) when the teams play on Thursday.

KC: Lyles CLE: Bibee 16 (91.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (65 IP) 6.58 ERA 3.46 6.3 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -210

-210 KC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (3-4) when the teams meet on Thursday.

TEX: Eovaldi BOS: Crawford 17 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (57.1 IP) 2.64 ERA 3.77 8.5 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Red Sox

TEX Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (7-7) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will look to Valdez (7-6) when the teams face off Thursday.

SEA: Kirby HOU: Valdez 16 (101 IP) Games/IP 16 (105 IP) 3.21 ERA 2.49 7.7 K/9 9.4

Mets at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Ryne Nelson (5-4) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

NYM: Carrasco ARI: Nelson 11 (53 IP) Games/IP 17 (90.2 IP) 5.94 ERA 4.67 6.6 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -130

-130 NYM Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 10 runs

Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-9) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Julio Urias (5-5) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

PIT: Oviedo LAD: Urías 17 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (58.1 IP) 4.61 ERA 4.94 7.8 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -250

-250 PIT Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

