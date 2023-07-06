Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .257 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (33 of 55), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (36.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had more than one.
- In 25 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.234
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.376
|.319
|SLG
|.435
|4
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|20/18
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Perez (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw a third of an inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.