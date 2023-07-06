The Miami Marlins (51-37) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (5-2) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (5-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.

Flaherty has registered five quality starts this year.

Flaherty will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 20-year-old has pitched to a 2.47 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Perez has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.