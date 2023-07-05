On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 81 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.8% of them.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .257 AVG .215 .303 OBP .302 .389 SLG .392 10 XBH 15 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 25/8 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings