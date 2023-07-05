Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Marlins Player Props
|Cardinals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Marlins
|Cardinals vs Marlins Odds
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .282.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- Donovan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 75), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (37.3%), including eight multi-run games (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.289
|AVG
|.275
|.374
|OBP
|.374
|.437
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Hoeing makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.