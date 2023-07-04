The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 80 games this year, with at least two hits in 20% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 20% of his games this year, Edman has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .257 AVG .214 .303 OBP .306 .389 SLG .389 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 19 RBI 9 25/8 K/BB 23/16 7 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings