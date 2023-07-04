After batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .237 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

DeJong has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .200 AVG .265 .281 OBP .331 .388 SLG .513 6 XBH 14 5 HR 7 11 RBI 16 29/8 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings