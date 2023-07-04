Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Dylan Carlson -- batting .242 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .247.
- Carlson has had a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits seven times (14.3%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 24.5% of his games this season, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (34.7%), including one multi-run game.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.247
|AVG
|.246
|.330
|OBP
|.315
|.393
|SLG
|.385
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|18/9
|K/BB
|17/3
|2
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
