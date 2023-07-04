How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 114 home runs.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 387 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.460 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright (3-3) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Wainwright has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|J.P. France
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-4
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Luis Severino
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Ian Hamilton
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Eury Pérez
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Michael Kopech
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|7/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Lucas Giolito
