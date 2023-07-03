Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans right now have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +12500.
Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.
- A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.
- The Titans went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.
- As a favorite last season Tennessee had only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.
Titans Impact Players
- On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.
- Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.
- Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Texans.
- In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, hauling in 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).
- Kevin Byard compiled four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of July 3 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.