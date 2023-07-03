Nolan Gorman -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .232 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

In 59.5% of his games this year (44 of 74), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Gorman has driven in a run in 26 games this year (35.1%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .282 AVG .185 .368 OBP .269 .556 SLG .369 14 XBH 12 10 HR 6 32 RBI 17 46/17 K/BB 42/15 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings