The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .278.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Arenado is batting .467 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had an RBI in 31 games this season (39.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 31 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .321 AVG .233 .371 OBP .280 .526 SLG .453 17 XBH 14 7 HR 9 26 RBI 28 29/13 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings