On Monday, Brendan Donovan (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Yankees.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .280 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (45 of 74), with more than one hit 20 times (27.0%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .289 AVG .269 .374 OBP .370 .437 SLG .387 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

