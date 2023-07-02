Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .214 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (37 of 73), with at least two hits 16 times (21.9%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year (25 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.172
|.338
|OBP
|.272
|.425
|SLG
|.305
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|34/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks ninth, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
