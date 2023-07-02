Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the NFL as of December 31.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans had three wins at home last season and four away.
- Tennessee won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 receptions for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Kevin Byard totaled 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
