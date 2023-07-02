Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .231 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 32 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 56), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.200
|AVG
|.255
|.281
|OBP
|.317
|.388
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|15
|29/8
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Cole (8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.78), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
