MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, July 2
Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Gerrit Cole drawing the start for the Yankees, and Jordan Montgomery taking the ball for Cardinals.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for July 2.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Twins at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Cole Irvin (1-3) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|MIN: Gray
|BAL: Irvin
|16 (87.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (26.1 IP)
|2.57
|ERA
|7.18
|9.1
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Orioles
- MIN Odds to Win: -120
- BAL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Orioles
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-6) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Spencer Strider (9-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|ATL: Strider
|16 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (91.2 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|3.83
|7.3
|K/9
|14.3
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -210
- MIA Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-7) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|MIL: Rea
|PIT: Hill
|14 (69 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (89 IP)
|4.57
|ERA
|4.55
|7.4
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -110
- MIL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (2-2) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|WSH: Williams
|PHI: Suarez
|16 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51 IP)
|4.28
|ERA
|3.18
|7.0
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-3) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Kevin Gausman (7-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|BOS: Whitlock
|TOR: Gausman
|9 (50.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (104.2 IP)
|5.15
|ERA
|3.01
|8.2
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- BOS Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Reds Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Andrew Abbott (4-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|SD: Darvish
|CIN: Abbott
|14 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (29.2 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|1.21
|9.6
|K/9
|9.1
Live Stream Padres at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (4-7) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|KC: Singer
|11 (57.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (82.2 IP)
|3.30
|ERA
|5.88
|7.2
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Royals
- LAD Odds to Win: -210
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Cole (8-1) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Montgomery (5-7) when the clubs play Sunday.
|NYY: Cole
|STL: Montgomery
|17 (103.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (92 IP)
|2.78
|ERA
|3.52
|9.8
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Cardinals
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- STL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (2-6) when the clubs play Sunday.
|CLE: Civale
|CHC: Taillon
|7 (39.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (58.2 IP)
|3.18
|ERA
|6.75
|7.5
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Cubs
- CLE Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Shawn Dubin (0-0) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Andrew Heaney (5-5) when the teams meet Sunday.
|HOU: Dubin
|TEX: Heaney
|2 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (78 IP)
|10.80
|ERA
|4.38
|14.4
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -140
- HOU Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (1-1) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Connor Seabold (1-4) when the teams play on Sunday.
|DET: Manning
|COL: Seabold
|3 (17.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (61.2 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|5.98
|5.7
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rockies
- DET Odds to Win: -115
- COL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-2) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5) when the teams play Sunday.
|ARI: Gallen
|LAA: Detmers
|17 (104.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (76.1 IP)
|3.02
|ERA
|3.77
|9.3
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Angels
- ARI Odds to Win: -120
- LAA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (0-1) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to Paul Blackburn (1-0) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|CHW: Toussaint
|OAK: Blackburn
|3 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|3.77
|7.2
|K/9
|10.2
Live Stream White Sox at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-4) to the hill as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (5-6) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|TB: Bradley
|SEA: Castillo
|11 (53 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (94.1 IP)
|4.58
|ERA
|2.86
|12.4
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Rays at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- TB Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Mets Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will counter with David Peterson (2-6) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|SF: Stripling
|NYM: Peterson
|10 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (45 IP)
|6.88
|ERA
|7.00
|7.4
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Giants at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
