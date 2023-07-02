Oddsmakers have listed player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Gleyber Torres and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (5-7) for his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Montgomery has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.379/.498 on the season.

Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 83 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.324/.487 so far this season.

Arenado takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 75 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.326/.411 on the year.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI (76 total hits).

He's slashed .267/.360/.425 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2

