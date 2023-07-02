Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .221.
- Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), with at least two hits five times (15.2%).
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 33), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.217
|AVG
|.224
|.234
|OBP
|.262
|.413
|SLG
|.431
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|14/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, June 25, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks ninth, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
