One of the top games on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 9, versus New Mexico. The full slate can be found below.

Tennessee Tech 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Furman August 31 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ New Mexico (FBS) September 9 | 8:00 PM ET - MW Network North Alabama September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Kennesaw State September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Lindenwood October 7 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ South Carolina State October 14 | 1:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Southeast Missouri State October 21 | 2:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Robert Morris October 28 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ UT Martin November 4 | 2:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Gardner-Webb November 11 | 2:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Tennessee State November 18 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

