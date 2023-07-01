The 2023 win total set for the Tennessee Volunteers, 9.5, indicates it's going to be a good season.

Looking to place a futures bet on Tennessee's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +155 -180 39.2%

Bet on Tennessee's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Volunteers' 2022 Performance

Tennessee sported the 93rd-ranked defense last year (405.4 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking best with 525.5 yards per game.

Tennessee struggled on defense against the pass last season, ranking fifth-worst in FBS (289.2 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, it ranked fifth-best on the other side of the ball, putting up 326.1 passing yards per game.

Last season UT was undefeated at home and 3-2 away from home.

As underdogs, the Vols picked up just two victories (2-1). When favored, they went 9-1.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Hendon Hooker QB 3,135 YDS (69.6%) / 27 TD / 2 INT

430 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 33.1 RUSH YPG Jalin Hyatt WR 67 REC / 1,267 YDS / 15 TD / 97.5 YPG Jabari Small RB 734 YDS / 13 TD / 56.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC

12 REC / 106 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG Jaylen Wright RB 875 YDS / 10 TD / 67.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC Aaron Beasley LB 68 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Trevon Flowers DB 56 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Byron Young LB 32 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Tamarion McDonald DB 47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Volunteers' Strength of Schedule

The Volunteers will have the 25th-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (78).

According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last year, Tennesseewill be playing the 27th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

Tennessee has eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last season.

Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Virginia September 2 - - 2 Austin Peay September 9 - - 3 @ Florida September 16 - - 4 UTSA September 23 - - 5 South Carolina September 30 - - 7 Texas A&M October 14 - - 8 @ Alabama October 21 - - 9 @ Kentucky October 28 - - 10 UConn November 4 - - 11 @ Missouri November 11 - - 12 Georgia November 18 - - 13 Vanderbilt November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.