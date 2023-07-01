At +1400, the Tennessee Volunteers have the fourth-ranked odds in the conference to win the SEC in 2023. They also have +3500 odds to bring home the College Football Playoff National Championship. Peruse the odds and other data below before making a futures wager.

Tennessee Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +3500 (Bet $10 to win $350)

+3500 (Bet $10 to win $350) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140)

+1400 (Bet $10 to win $140) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Tennessee will face the 25th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (78). The Volunteers will play eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that tallied nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Virginia September 2 1 - Austin Peay September 9 2 - @ Florida September 16 3 - UTSA September 23 4 - South Carolina September 30 5 - Texas A&M October 14 7 - @ Alabama October 21 8 - @ Kentucky October 28 9 - UConn November 4 10 - @ Missouri November 11 11 - Georgia November 18 12 - Vanderbilt November 25 13 -

