An over/under of 7.5 wins means the Ole Miss Rebels could have a strong showing in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Ole Miss' win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ole Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -105 -115 51.2%

Bet on Ole Miss' win total this season now with BetMGM!

Rebels' 2022 Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, Ole Miss was a top-25 unit last season, ranking eighth-best in FBS by totaling 496.4 yards per game. It ranked 75th on defense (387.8 yards allowed per game).

Ole Miss ranked 59th in pass offense (239.8 passing yards per game) and 56th in pass defense (219.8 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Mississippi went 5-2 at home last year and 3-2 on the road.

The Rebs were winless as underdogs (0-2), but they went 8-3 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Quinshon Judkins RB 1,567 YDS / 16 TD / 120.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC

15 REC / 132 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.2 REC YPG Jaxson Dart QB 2,975 YDS (62.4%) / 20 TD / 11 INT

613 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 47.2 RUSH YPG Zach Evans RB 936 YDS / 9 TD / 72.0 YPG / 6.5 YPC

12 REC / 119 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.2 REC YPG Malik Heath WR 60 REC / 971 YDS / 5 TD / 74.7 YPG Otis Reese DB 69 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT Tavius Robinson DL 39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK A.J. Finley DB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Troy Brown LB 74 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Rebels' Strength of Schedule

The Rebels will face the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (79).

Ole Miss will face the 25th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (60).

Ole Miss has six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including four teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last year.

Ole Miss 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Mercer September 2 - - 2 @ Tulane September 9 - - 3 Georgia Tech September 16 - - 4 @ Alabama September 23 - - 5 LSU September 30 - - 6 Arkansas October 7 - - 8 @ Auburn October 21 - - 9 Vanderbilt October 28 - - 10 Texas A&M November 4 - - 11 @ Georgia November 11 - - 12 UL Monroe November 18 - - 13 @ Mississippi State November 23 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.