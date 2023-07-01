Nigeria has the worst odds to top Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +3000. Its first game is on July 20 versus Canada.

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Nigeria: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank
Odds to Win +25000 23 4
Odds to Win Group B +3000 22 4

Nigeria: Last World Cup Performance

Asisat Oshoala was the team's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup with one goal.

Bet on Nigeria to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Nigeria: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff
Canada July 20 10:30 PM ET - -
Australia July 27 6:00 AM ET - -
Ireland July 31 6:00 AM ET - -

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nigeria Roster

Name Age Number Club
Osinachi Ohale 31 3 -
Michelle Alozie 26 12 -
Ashleigh Plumptre 25 - -
Glory Ogbonna 24 4 -
Oluwatosin Demehin 21 5 -
Onome Ebi 40 - -
Rofiat Imuran 19 8 -
Yewande Balogun 39 - -
Chiamaka Nnadozie 22 16 -
Tochukwu Oluehi 36 1 -
Halimatu Ayinde 28 18 -
Asisat Oshoala 28 8 -
Rasheedat Ajibade 23 15 -
Uchenna Kanu 26 6 -
Christy Ucheibe 22 13 -
Toni Payne 28 7 -
Ifeoma Onumonu 29 9 -
Deborah Abiodun 19 19 -
Onyi Echegini 22 18 -
Desire Oparanozie 29 - -
Gift Monday 21 2 -
Esther Okoronkwo 26 - -
Francisca Ordega 29 17 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.