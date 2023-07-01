Middle Tennessee 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The over/under of 6.5 wins means the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders could have a strong showing in 2023.
Middle Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-125
|+100
|55.6%
Blue Raiders' 2022 Performance
- Offensively, Middle Tennessee ranked 78th in FBS with 374.0 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th in total defense (409.5 yards allowed per contest).
- Middle Tennessee sported the 35th-ranked passing offense last year (265.2 passing yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 292.7 passing yards allowed per game.
- MTSU picked up three wins at home last year and four on the road.
- The Blue Raiders were 5-4 as underdogs and 3-1 as favorites.
Middle Tennessee's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Chase Cunningham
|QB
|3,162 YDS (66.7%) / 21 TD / 10 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 4.0 RUSH YPG
|Frank Peasant
|RB
|774 YDS / 9 TD / 59.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC
28 REC / 286 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 22.0 REC YPG
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|69 REC / 940 YDS / 5 TD / 72.3 YPG
|Darius Bracy
|RB
|264 YDS / 4 TD / 20.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC
16 REC / 98 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 7.5 REC YPG
|Jordan Ferguson
|DL
|43 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Tra Fluellen
|DB
|68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
|Teldrick Ross
|DB
|51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 5 PD
|Decorian Patterson
|DB
|39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7 INT / 8 PD
Blue Raiders' Strength of Schedule
- The Blue Raiders will face the sixth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (53).
- Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (20), Middle Tennessee has the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- Middle Tennessee's schedule includes five games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and two against squads that picked up less than four wins).
Middle Tennessee 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Alabama
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Missouri
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Murray State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Colorado State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Western Kentucky
|September 28
|-
|-
|6
|Jacksonville State
|October 4
|-
|-
|7
|Louisiana Tech
|October 10
|-
|-
|8
|@ Liberty
|October 17
|-
|-
|10
|@ New Mexico State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Florida International
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|UTEP
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Sam Houston
|November 25
|-
|-
