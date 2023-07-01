Jeffery Simmons: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Jeffery Simmons when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jeffery Simmons Injury Status
Simmons is currently listed as active.
Jeffery Simmons 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|54 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 7.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Jeffery Simmons 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Giants
|2.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Colts
|1.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|1.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 11
|@Packers
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|2
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|1.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
