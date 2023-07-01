Germany Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Germany goes into the 2023 Women's World Cup as one of the favorites, at +650. Its odds to win Group H are -1587.
Germany: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+650
|4
|1
|Odds to Win Group H
|-1587
|2
|1
Germany: Last World Cup Performance
Sara Daebritz was the team's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup with three goals (and one assist). Lina Magull tacked on two goals and had one assist.
Germany: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Morocco
|July 24
|4:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Colombia
|July 30
|5:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|South Korea
|August 3
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Germany Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Sarai Linder
|23
|-
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Felicitas Rauch
|27
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sophia Kleinherne
|23
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Carolin Simon
|30
|2
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Marina Hegering
|33
|5
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Kathrin Hendrich
|31
|3
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sara Doorsoun
|31
|23
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Sjoeke Nusken
|22
|24
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Ann Katrin Berger
|32
|30
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Merle Frohms
|28
|1
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Stina Johannes
|23
|-
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Ena Mahmutovic
|19
|-
|MSV Duisburg (Germany)
|Tabea Wassmuth
|26
|18
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sydney Lohmann
|23
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Melissa Kossler
|23
|33
|-
|Svenja Huth
|32
|9
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Alexandra Popp
|32
|11
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lina Magull
|28
|20
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Laura Freigang
|25
|10
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Klara Buehl
|22
|19
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Nicole Anyomi
|23
|25
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Lena Oberdorf
|21
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Paulina Krumbiegel
|22
|27
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Lena Lattwein
|23
|14
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Chantal Hagel
|24
|26
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Jule Brand
|20
|22
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Melanie Leupolz
|29
|-
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Sara Daebritz
|28
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lea Schuller
|25
|7
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
