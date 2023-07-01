In terms of odds to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for 2023-24, the Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane is currently +30000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Desmond Bane MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+30000 (36th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $30000)

Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Desmond Bane 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 24.4 611 Rebounds 4.4 110 Assists 5.1 128 Steals 1.2 30 Blocks 0.7 17 FG% 46.5% 225-for-484 3P% 38% 84-for-221

Desmond Bane's Next Game

Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN

