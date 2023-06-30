The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Edman has recorded a hit in 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.4%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.2%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (36.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .241 AVG .223 .287 OBP .317 .383 SLG .405 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 25/7 K/BB 21/16 7 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings