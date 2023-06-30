The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (87) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • In 65.4% of his games this year (51 of 78), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (35.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (47.4%), including 10 multi-run games (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 40
.289 AVG .282
.406 OBP .344
.500 SLG .479
16 XBH 18
7 HR 7
20 RBI 22
43/26 K/BB 33/16
5 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.