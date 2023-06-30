Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .234 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%) DeJong has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (22.2%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- DeJong has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|.205
|AVG
|.255
|.276
|OBP
|.317
|.410
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|15
|26/6
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.