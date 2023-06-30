Nolan Arenado -- batting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in 54 of 77 games this year (70.1%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).
  • He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31 games this season (40.3%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 38
.315 AVG .233
.364 OBP .280
.517 SLG .453
15 XBH 14
7 HR 9
26 RBI 28
29/12 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
