Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is hitting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Carlson has recorded a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), including seven multi-hit games (15.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 45), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this season (26.7%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 16 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 20
.253 AVG .242
.340 OBP .304
.410 SLG .387
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
12 RBI 7
16/9 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino (1-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
