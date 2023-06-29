Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .237 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.
- DeJong is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%) DeJong has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (22.6%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.4% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|.211
|AVG
|.255
|.274
|OBP
|.317
|.421
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|15
|26/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.61 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- France (2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
