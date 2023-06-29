The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has had a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).
  • In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 35.7% of his games this year, Gorman has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 37
.300 AVG .185
.383 OBP .269
.582 SLG .369
13 XBH 12
9 HR 6
30 RBI 17
40/15 K/BB 42/15
2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
  • France (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
