On Thursday, Nolan Arenado (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 53 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 76), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.8% of his games this year, Arenado has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 29 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .313 AVG .233 .363 OBP .280 .517 SLG .453 15 XBH 14 7 HR 9 26 RBI 28 29/12 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings