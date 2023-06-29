Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (15.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (26.7%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including one multi-run game.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.253
|AVG
|.242
|.340
|OBP
|.304
|.410
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/9
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
