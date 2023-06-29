Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alex Bregman, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Houston Astros-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 87 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .288/.378/.493 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 43 walks and 49 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .245/.341/.399 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 44 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.355/.449 on the season.

Tucker brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

