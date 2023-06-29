The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .272 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 51st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this season (43 of 72), with more than one hit 19 times (26.4%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has an RBI in 16 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 72 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .276 AVG .269 .363 OBP .370 .409 SLG .387 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 11 23/13 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

