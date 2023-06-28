On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (hitting .289 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .217.

In 51.4% of his 70 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30% of his games this season (21 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .262 AVG .172 .336 OBP .272 .444 SLG .305 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 30/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

