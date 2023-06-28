Cardinals vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 28
Jordan Walker carries a 16-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (33-45) game versus the Houston Astros (42-37) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday, at Busch Stadium.
The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the Cardinals and Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros.
Cardinals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.25 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (4-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the Washington Nationals.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- The Astros are sending Javier (7-1) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty went 2 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
- Javier is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season.
- Javier has 14 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
- The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
