The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .241.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with at least two hits six times (14.0%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.9% of his games this year, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .240 AVG .242 .337 OBP .304 .413 SLG .387 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 13/9 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings